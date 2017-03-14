What Would It Take for Sammy Hagar to Reunite with Van Halen?

While Sammy Hagar wouldn’t want to deal with the “anxieties” of a Van Halen reunion, he would consider it if vocalist David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony were involved. The former frontman apologized last year after comments he made about them over the years. In an interview with Billboard, Hagar says, “Let’s put it like this, when it came to my birthday, I didn’t get a message, so obviously that camp – him and Alex Van Halen – still have some kind of trip against me. I’m certainly not looking to get back in that band when I’ve got Chickenfoot sitting in my lap and I’m scared to grab the reigns of that one.”

“Van Halen would be twice the nightmare of the workload and the anxieties about getting along or being worried about being stabbed in the back again or something. I don’t want to put myself in that situation, that’s for sure.” But Hagar does go on to say that a Van Halen reunion with the original members sounds appealing.

Hagar ends his interview with Billboard explaning, “Everybody’s saying, ‘Well, what would it take?’ For me, no money, man. I don’t need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something.”

