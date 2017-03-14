“Not Today…” — Woman’s Story of Self-Defense Is Empowering

Kelly Huron encountered her biggest nightmare on March 5 when she stopped to use the bathroom while on a run in Seattle, WA. A she walked in to use the restroom when a man hiding behind a stall assaulted her. “As I was drying my hands, I became aware that something was wrong,” she told ABC News. The man, who has been identified as 40-year-old registered sex offender Gary Steiner, saw Huron and charged. “He immediately took me down to the ground, hit both my knees and legs, and then it was a fight on the bathroom floor, and I just kept screaming, ‘Not today, motherf*cker,'” she said. The phrase became her mantra and what Huron repeatedly screamed at Steiner as she got through the whole ordeal.

Huron was able to barricade herself in a stall, but Steiner eventually entered from the side and began punching her. Without hesitation, Huron launched a counterattack she learned from a self-defense class she took coincidentally a few weeks ago.

She also spoke with local channel Kiro7, and said she refused to let Steiner win and used that as motivation. Her tactic? “Being loud and not afraid,” she said. “I mean you are afraid, but letting him know, ‘You are not taking me down today. You are not going to win this fight.'”

Thanks to a boost of adrenaline, Huron said she was able to escape the bathroom and flag down someone to help her. A passerby fortunately had a carabiner, and they were able to lock Steiner in the bathroom.

Turns out Gary Steiner has an extensive record of assaulting women dating back to the 1990s and is currently held on a $750,000 bond. Huron, who refuses to see herself as a victim in this story hopes that other women will feel empowered by her actions. “We don’t have to go down,” she told Kiro7. “We don’t have to be quiet about it.”