New Facial Recognition App Will Let You Find Strangers On Facebook Using Just A Picture

The end of privacy as we know it looks like it’s coming to an end.

Facezam is a brand new facial recognition app that can identify and find people on Facebook through just a picture of their face. Jack Kenyon, founder of the app said “Facezam could be the end of our anonymous societies. Users will be able to identify anyone within a matter of seconds, which means privacy will no longer exist in public society.”

The app scans billions of Facebook profile images a second, and claims to be able to find a match within ten seconds, and reportedly boasts 70% accuracy after several test runs.

Facebook, however, could delay the launch of the app, which is scheduled for March 21. Representatives from the social network said in a statement, “This activity violates our terms and we’re reaching out to the developer to ensure they bring their app into compliance.”

Kenyon argued that the app does not violate any privacy terms, and in fact could be used to assist law enforcement and the like. “We’ve looked into this, and are confident the app won’t be violating Facebook’s terms. The technology could help reduce crime by making everyone identifiable, Kenyon said, adding that the public implications of the app couldn’t be predicted. There may be a mix of positives and negatives.”

Via Telegraph

