Latest Fashion Trend: Blue Jeans With Plastic See-Through Knee Patches

March 14, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: clear knee mom jeans, fashion, mom-jeans, Nordstrom, plastic knees, Trend

Dear Lord in Heaven, WHY???????????

If you’re a fan of mom jeans, acid wash jeans, and plastic…these jeans are for you! For a mere $95, the TopShop Clear Knee Mom Jeans could be yours.

And it’s not like some crazy lady is selling these on Etsy. These jeans are sold at Nordstrom!

Can anyone logically explain the purpose of the plastic knees? Is it for those of us with exceptional looking knees? Perhaps the idea is the sweat off that excess knee fat? Will the plastic melt in the dryer? Why are these even a real thing? Do we blame the Kardashians for pioneering the plastic as a fashion accessory?

#kimkardashian en Nueva York #boots #plasticboots

A post shared by KARDASHIAN ESPAÑA (@las_kardashian_spain) on

Shop the Mannequin store for 2day💯✔️ #plasticboots

A post shared by Tristan/Nicky (@the_mannequin_store) on

Sorry people, plastic should never be a fashion statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live