Jordan Peele Just Became The First African American Director To Clear $100M At The Box Office In Debut Film

March 14, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: 100 Million, director, Get Out, History, jordan peele, movie, writer

Comedian Jordan Peele just made history!

Jordan Peele just became the first African American director to bring in $100 million in his very first feature film. Not only is Peele the director of “Get Out,” but he also wrote the script too. The film was given a $4 million budget. In roughly three weeks, the movie has made twenty-five times that amount.

Peele also took a moment to say thank you to the fans…

There’s a reason why Peele’s flick is doing so well…it’s fantastic. It’s still getting great reviews…99% on Rotten Tomatoes. if you haven’t seen “Get Out” yet, it’s simply a must!

Congrats! Well deserved!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live