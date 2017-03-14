It’s iPhone, It’s an Android, It’s . . . Both?

If you’re still that oddball who can’t decide between an iPhone or Android, why not have both? A new product on Kickstarter may just be the answer you’ve been looking for.

Dubbed ‘The Eye’ is a case for your iPhone, which doubles as an Android phone on the back. The campaign has raised over $100,000 with a slew of fancy features: “a 5 inch display, battery power, up to 256GB storage, SIM slots, an IR blaster & wireless charging!”

When you have The Eye plugged into your Apple device, you can use it as normal, or you can flip it over and have an entirely separate Android phone. Because, why not?!