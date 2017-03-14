How Much Must You Earn to be Considered ‘Middle Class?’

A new report from the Pew Research Center explains what it means to be middle class in 2017.

“The share of American adults in middle-income households also decreased, from 55% in 2000 to 51% in 2014,” Pew reports. “At the same time, the share of adults in the upper-income tier increased from 17% to 20%.”

Income is just one element, but an easy one to track.

Middle class is defined as an annual household income two-third to double the national median, i.e. $55,775.

“The income it takes to be middle-income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households.”

Number in household:

One: $24,042 to $72,126

Two: $34,000 to $102,001

Three: $41,641 to $124,925

Four: $48,083 to $144,251

Five: $53,759 to $161,277

Here’s more from Pew, including charts and graphs.