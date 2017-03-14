Happy National Pi (3.14) Day! Check Out The Best Pi Day Deals Around DFW!

Happy National Pi Day, where we can all pretend we still know some math from middle school!

Tons of businesses around DFW are celebrating Pi Day with delicious FOOD pies, both of the dessert and the pizza variety!

PIZZA

Villa Italian Kitchen: Pie for Pi Deal: You can buy one Neapolitan Whole Cheese Pie for only $3.14, as long as you provide this coupon!

Domino’s: Enjoy a pizza with two items for just $5.99 each! You can also order a large three-topping for carryout for only $7.99.

Papa John’s: Through April 4, you can get a free large pizza coupon when you spend $15 or more by using the promo code SWISH. And through March 26, they will be offering up to 50% off all pizzas using the promo code 50PIZZA.

Pizza Hut: Get one large two-topping pizza for only $7.99 during the month of March when you order online!

PIE

Emporium Pies: You can get a free slice of pie if you can recite Pi to the 31st digit. Here’s a hint: It’s 3.1415926535897932384626433832795!

Norma’s Cafe: Portion of sales from pies on Pi Day will be donated to the School for the Talented and Gifted’s Robotics Team.

Tomorrow is Pi Day! Not the dessert but math aka 3.14! Pie sales will benefit @dallasschools TAG's Robotics Team!https://t.co/tg9J8QTu0T pic.twitter.com/Zey2ryQVuk — Norma's Cafe (@NormasCafe) March 13, 2017

Buttermilk Pie Sky Shop: You can get mini-pies, and receive a free mini with every four purchased!

Whole Foods: Save $3.14 on a large pie from Whole Foods’s bakery, as well as on large take-and-bake pizzas.

Boston Market: Hey, Chicken Pot Pie is still a pie! You can get one free when you buy a meal and a drink today.

Happy Pi Day!

Via WFAA

