Get Pumped This Morning With A 12 Minute Mashup Of The Backstreet Boys’ Greatest Hits

If you’ve never seen the Backstreet Boys live, first of all how dare you! Second of all, in order to get the crowd hyped before the band hits the stage, a 12 minute remixed mashup of the group’s greatest hits is played in the venue, and it is AWESOME!

The mashup was created by DJ Earworm, and is routinely played before their “Larger Than Life” concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

If you need a pick-me-up in the middle of work, or just an extra boost during your day, block off 12 minutes, and listen to this incredible piece of work!

Via TV Overmind

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter