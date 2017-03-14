Adele Taken To Stage In A Box So Fan’s Don’t Notice Her

March 14, 2017 5:36 AM By JT
Filed Under: Adele, adele live 2016, Backstage, Box, concert, live

On Adele’s current tour, the stage is set up in the middle of arena floors, so there is really no dedicated backstage area right behind the stage; she performs entirely surrounded by the audience.

651091662 Adele Taken To Stage In A Box So Fans Dont Notice Her

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Because of this, transferring the singer to the stage without anyone noticing her wold obviously be a little difficult.  Her production team’s solution was probably not as intricate and complex as you might think, either….they roll her in a box.

Adele reportedly sits in the box for several minutes as she is rolled from her dressing room to underneath the stage.  A source told The Sun, “Most of her fans are already seated and just presume it’s a piece of kit they are moving, but some have been told by staff at venues that actually it’s their idol and a woman worth £85million sitting in a pretty small box a few feet from them.”

Adele had previously hinted on how she gets to the stage with no backstage tunnel, where she has said, “How I get to this stage makes me so sweaty, I’m drenched.  I can’t tell you til the end [of the tour], you’ll laugh when you find out.”

Via Independent

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live