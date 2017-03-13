Woman Wakes Up Next to a Snake in her Bed

A Tennessee mother has been avoiding sleeping in her own bed, since she woke up to find a snake lying next to her.

Christine Humphries enjoys the quiet country life in Tennessee, but never expected to be sleeping with snakes.

She woke up to something touching her arm, thinking in was the cat she reached to pet it but realized there was no fur.

“And when I raised my head up without moving my arm, whatever was in the bed raised up also, and it was a small head,” she says.

She immediately jumped out of bed, grabbed a flashlight and saw a 3 foot snake sprawled out across her bed.

“When I think about having a snake in my bed that actually was laying on me, it gives me chills down my spine,” Humphries said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to come back up here.”