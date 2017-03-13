This Children’s Puzzle Is Testing Everyone’s Patience

We all love a good challenge, right? This puzzle from children’s magazine, Highlights, has people wondering just how many words exactly are in this puzzle. The post is going viral on Facebook with many voicing their frustration with the number of words there are. For the most part, people are commenting what words they found and some are sharing other words they are finding throughout the puzzle. Try it for yourself below.

Did you get it? The hidden words are: book, story, pages, read, novel, and words. One person mentioned these additional words: or, age, boo, tory, ad. Yes, those are words within the original six but there aren’t any rules on how to find them!