Plano Ranked 19th Happiest City To Live In America

March 13, 2017 4:53 PM
WalletHub’s analysts compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness (income-growth rate, average leisure time spent per day, depression rate, etc.) and just released it’s 2017’s Happiest Places to Live!

Top 20 Happiest Places To Live

Cool to know Texas made the list!

#19 – Plano TX!

In addition, Plano ranks #14 for “Income & Employment”, which of course can be strong contributing factors to being happy.

Another selling point for Plano, which continues to boom on many levels.

