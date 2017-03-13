Planning A Party? Hidden Valley Has Your Back With A Ranch Dressing Fountain

Ranch is America’s most popular salad dressing, and Hidden Valley has innovated a brand new way to flavor up your wings, pizza…really anything you want.

The evil geniuses over at Hidden Valley Ranch created a couple of products that bring a whole new meaning to serving food with style. These are very real, and are very available for purchase on their online shop.

First, you can buy a jewel encrusted bottle of Ranch.

It can be a collector’s item, or you can bust it out for that fancy dinner party when you want to impress the neighbors.

And for the biggest of Ranch enthusiasts, you can purchase a Ranch FOUNTAIN!!

Why have a fountain of chocolate or nacho cheese when you can have one with Ranch?!?! Spice up your chicken wings, maybe a slice of pizza, or just hold your favorite drinking glass under the fountain and really get that party going!

You can purchase these items, along with shirts and even a Ranch Dressing koozie HERE!

