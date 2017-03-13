Justin Bieber Refuses To Take A Pic With A Fan, Says “You Make Me Sick”

Biebs, Biebs, Biebs…do you have to be so rude to people?

Justin Bieber is back in the news, yet again, for another altercation with a fan. While he didn’t punch this poor girl in the face, he certainly let her know that he wasn’t happy with the way she was taking pictures of him.

Sabah Helal was just trying to get a quick pic of her favorite pop star as he was getting into his limo in Melbourne, Australia. Apparently, Helal’s cellphone was just a little too close to the Biebs, when he decided to tell her off. Not only did Justin refuse to take a picture with her, but also threw in a…

“You make me sick.”

She loves you! She buys all your albums. Do you have to be such a jerk about a quick picture with a fan?

Perhaps the worst part is the apology Helal gives after he completely shuts her down. Listen closely, you can hear the saddest “Sorry” ever.