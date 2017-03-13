Jolly Ranchers To Introduce New Sriracha Flavored Candies

If you think candy is just too sweet these days, then we have the Jolly Ranchers for you!

There has been no official announcement, but the Instagram page “CandyHunting” posted a picture of a rumored bag of new Jolly Ranchers flavors, and some of these flavors have no right being included in a candy.

These new Jolly Ranchers flavors include Watermelon Cayenne, Cherry Habanero, Green Apple Ginger and Blue Raspberry Sriracha.

Supposedly, these Jolly Ranchers “Hotties” will be released some time this summer.

Via AltPress

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter