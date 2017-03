I’ve said many times that I like the time changes, and it goes all the way back to when I was a kid.

Among other things, springing forward means more time for being outside – and I like it when it gets dark earlier in the fall. But you would have thought I’d asked about politics. I could not believe how fast it got intense – over Daylight Saving Time.

So, now that we’ve lost that hour, what do you think? Take our poll question and tell us.