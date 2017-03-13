High School Runner Runs 6 Miles For Adorable And Creative Promposal

Prom Season is rapidly approaching, and high school students all over the country have seen the bar for “proposals” set at maybe, an all-time high.

Joran Fuller, a teen from Ohio, decided that the best way to ask classmate Claire Short to prom was through his route-tracking app on his iPhone.  Naming the workout “Hey Claire,” Fuller ran 5.5 miles (at an incredible 7:14 mile pace!) and he spelled out the word “Prom?.”

Claire posted the screenshot of the route on Twitter, where it has gone absolutely viral.

People were absolutely smitten with Joran’s cute and creative way to ask Claire to prom, and he definitely has set the bar pretty high for promposals this year!

Via Metro

