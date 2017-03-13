Despite Selling Over 80 Million Records, John Oates Reveals He Declared Bankruptcy

In 1987, John Oates received a call from an accountant in Hall & Oates management office saying the singer was broke.

Oates reveals in his upcoming memoir Change of Seasons that even after selling over 80 million records, and being one of, if not, the most popular music acts at the time, he could only claim the $50 he had in his pocket.

While working in the recording studio I finally got the finished version of my book "Change of Seasons" – it comes out March 28th. pic.twitter.com/U2PH6l0xQi — John Oates (@JohnOates) February 27, 2017

At the time, Oates owned two New York City apartments, a house in Connecticut, a condo in Aspen, a plane, and a fleet of antique cars. Oates wanted to make sure the blame was not placed on the music industry, though. He blames ex-manager Tommy Mottola and lawyer Allen Grubman for not warning him these extravagant and lavish possessions would catch up to him eventually. Oates wrote, “I just wish they’d warned us that the high life we were living would have financial consequences. We weren’t cheated; we were seduced.”

Eventually, the duo was able to recoup millions of dollars in unpaid royalties, so Oates was never in any serious financial danger. Oates also reveals in the book why he decided to shave his signature mustache while in Tokyo in 1990. He wanted to usher in a new stage of his life, and deciding to get rid of the mustache was the first step. “No one will ever understand how much that mustache affected my life. It was so much a part of who I had become.”

Via NY Daily News

