Dallas Zoo Becomes New Home To Hippos For First Time In 16 Years

The Dallas Zoo has not had a hippopotamus since 2001 when their boy Papa died at the age of 53. At the end of the month, however, we will become home to two brand new hippos, Adhama who is coming from Los Angeles, and Boipelo who is coming from Albuquerque.

Adhama is 6, and has been at the L.A. Zoo since June 2013. In a prepared statement, Josh Sisk, curator of mammals at the Los Angeles Zoo, said “It has been great having Adhama here at the L.A. Zoo. He will be missed by all, but we are excited to send him off to the Dallas Zoo facility where he will be able to contribute to the sustainability of this species. We all look forward to seeing him in his new home.”

Adhama, the hippo, is quite the ladies' man. He's leaving for #DallasZoo to father more babies like he did one at #LAZoo. pic.twitter.com/w9Di2Jsy5h — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 10, 2017

The zoo hopes that Adhama will breed with Boipelo, a 10-year-old hippo who is on her way from Albuquerque. Dallas Zoo spokeswoman Lydia Jennings said the pairing was made “through a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan because of the hippos’ genetic diversity and compatibility.”

Dallas Zoo expects their new hippo exhibit to open in late April or early May, as part of a $14 million project to create a 2.1-acre habitat which includse an overlook deck, 120,000-gallon water hole, and an underwater viewing area.

Flip over to #InstagramStories (@dallaszoo) & get an inside look at the construction progress on our Hippo Outpost exhibit! pic.twitter.com/baeeGi4x59 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) December 1, 2016

