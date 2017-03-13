Dallas Man Proposes To Girlfriend Atop Float In Middle Of Greenville Ave. Parade (Video)

Mark Willey had worried about the weather forecast all week. Luckily, the skies were clear, and Dallas’ annual St. Patrick’s Greenville Parade carried on, until his float made an unexpected stop, right in front of his girlfriend, Bianca Caram. His float was adorned with giant green and gold letters that read “Marry Me B?”

Taylor Swift’s song “Love Story” blasted from the speakers as two friends hoisted Bianca up and over the guard rail. Confetti shot from cannons on the float, and in front of 120,000 people, Willey proposed. He told Guide Live, “It was seriously the most millennial proposal of all times.”

Willey worked for eight months on the proposal, and since St. Patty’s is the couple’s favorite weekend in Dallas, he knew it would be the perfect place to pop the question. He knew getting Bianca to the planned location would be no problem, he just needed to find an excuse to slip away and hop on his float.

After the parade, the newly engaged couple gathered over 5o friends and family at their new home for an impromptu engagement party. Bianca said, “We will spend the rest of the day with our family and friends drinking green beer, eating tacos from Taco Joint and playing lawn games.”

The couple plans to marry in Mexico in 2018.

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter