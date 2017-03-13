CBS Ordered New ‘Big Bang’ Spin-Off of Sheldon’s Youth

CBS has officially ordered a new spin-off series of one of their highest rated television shows in history – The Big Bang Theory.

The new series will be all about Sheldon Cooper, and we couldn’t be happier! You can never have enough Sheldon!

The ‘Young Sheldon’ spin-off will be the 9-year-old life of Jim Parsons’ nerdy genius character.

Parsons is set to narrate the series as his adult version of Sheldon; while Iain Armitage will play the cute little pint-sized Cooper.

The series was created by The Big Bang executive producers, Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro so there is no doubt the spin-off will be just as amazing!