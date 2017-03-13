8-Year-Old Boy Saves His Dad, Who Was Crushed Under A Car

Ever hear one of those stories about a grandmother lifting a car to save a child’s life? Got another one for you.

In this case, it was a 50 pound 8-year-old – who leapt into action after a jack collapsed and trapped his father under a car. With the vehicle crushing the life out of him, the dad could only manage a few words before passing out. And he would have died, too – had it not been for a little boy who wouldn’t quit.

For 15 minutes the child struggled with that jack, even though there was no way a kid of that size could operate it. In fact, when they tried to duplicate what the little boy had done, he couldn’t come close to operating it. But when it mattered most, he did – and though dad suffered more than a dozen broken ribs, he’ll be fine.