Three’s Company Cast reunites for 40th Anniversary

This weekend the Antenna TV network is hosting a 40 hour marathon of all 72 episodes of Three’s Company and did an interview with the original cast.

Its been a long while since the cast of Three’s Company got together, and now they have. Cast members Joyce DeWitt (Janet), Richard Kline (Larry), Priscilla Barnes (Terry) and Jenilee Harrison (Cindy) came together to honor the show and talked about all the behind the scenes stories from over the years in an interview with Tribune Broadcasting’s anchor Tamsen Fadal. Oddly enough, Suzanne Somers, an original cast member of “Three’s Company,” was not included in the special. The comedy series aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984, The marathon will continue till 6 AM Monday. Check out their full interview below.

Can’t believe that Three’s Company debuted 40 years ago.