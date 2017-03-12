Nicole Kidman Offers An Explanation For Her Grinch Clapping At The Academy Awards

Nicole Kidman is a fantastic actress with an incredible body of work, but all we can think about is her weird clapping hands at this past Academy Awards.

I just can't stop thinking about Nicole Kidman clapping pic.twitter.com/0bmAWatwr9 — C⚽️Y S (@SportySpur) February 27, 2017

Was it it some kind of Australian thing, or did her parents never teach her the proper way to clap? Did she win all the awards herself and never had to graciously clap the winner?

We finally might have an explanation. Appearing on an Australian radio show, Kidman explained that she avoided clapping like a normal person as to not damage the rings she was wearing. Host Kyle Sandilands explained his theory to Kidman saying, “I believe you were clapping like that because you had the rings on and you didn’t want to damage the rings.” Kidman responded emphatically, “You are so right, Kyle. I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'”

We guess that explanation makes sense. The jewels she was wearing were made by Harry Winston, and totaled 119 carats, and her pear-shaped diamond ring totaled a whopping 13.58 carats alone!

Via People