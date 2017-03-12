Jeff Bridges revives The Dude to Honor John Goodman

We can all agree that Jeff Bridges has gotten cooler with age.

John Goodman was given a Star on the Hollywood walk of fame on Friday. He was introduced to the podium by former co star Jeff Bridges. When bridges went up to give his speech he was wearing a normal suit and thne handed Goodman a bag, as he started taking off his jacket and pulled out of the bag, the famous cardigan that the Dude wore in the Big Lebowski. Goodman was genuinely surprised when he saw Bridges pull out the cardigan, goodman could then be seen chuckling off to the side of the stage as Bridges gave his speech. He began by addressing Goodman as Walter, his character from the Big Lebowski, then gave his speech in the style of Walter’s eulogy for Donny at the end of the film. Check out the speech below.