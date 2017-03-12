Dallas Greeting Card Company Offers Blunt And Hilarious Cards For Your Exes, Drunk Family Members, And Miserable Friends

When you don’t know what to say to that special someone, always say it with a greeting card. Unfortunately, it’s hard to find cards that convey the proper message you want to send to your annoying ex, or perhaps the drunken mess that always ruins Thanksgiving dinner.

Fear not, a greeting card company based out of Dallas has your back.

Questionable Company was started when Cassie Holt, José Suaste and Isaiah Perkins grew tired with the “typical fluffy greeting card stuff.” Holt explained saying, “The concept of the cards came to me when I was shopping for my sister. We both have a really dry sense of humor, and I couldn’t find anything that didn’t seem cheesy and cliché. I’m like, where’s the offensive card section? Nothing said what I needed it to.”

Questionable Company has cards for your ex, for your “miserable b**ch,” your racist family member, your drunken mess and more!

Holt hinted that in the future, their cards will offer more political options, as well as ones for coming out among others. She wants the whole aim of the company to be taking an awkward situation, and making it less tense through humor.

Via Central Track