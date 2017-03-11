VIDEOS: Fall In Love With Patrick Stewart (Again) And His New Foster Dog Ginger

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Patrick Stewart more.

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell have taken to Instagram to document the fostering of their first pitbull: Ginger.

With the help of the ASPCA and Wags And Walks (an animal rescue in Los Angeles), they just might have found their new forever friend (OK…that’s a guess…but watch the heart-melting videos below!).

Here’s when Patrick and Sunny met Ginger for the first time:

And when Patrick tries to give Ginger a swimming lesson (and she licks his beautiful bald dome):

The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

And if this video doesn’t melt your heart, you’re not human (Patrick lovingly petting Ginger):

‪From what I understand rules and consistency are everything as a foster dog parent. #GingerGurl @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbull‬ #pitbullsofinstagram A post shared by Patrick Stewart 💩 (@sirpatstew) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:09am PST

