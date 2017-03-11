Orlando Magic Dancers Put an Old Spin on a New Song

Orlando Magic’s basketball team brought out some unexpected halftime entertainment last night that made heads turn. A dance troupe made up of older Floridians were probably the real reason Orlando Magic won if we’re being honest here. The dancers danced their a rendition of Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” and it was spectacular. One thing’s for sure: Orlando Magic’s got the most unique dance group in the league.
Orlando Magic Dancers Put an Old Spin on a New SongMarch 11, 2017 6:49 PM
(Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)