O.J. Simpson Could Be Freed And On Reality Television This Year

So…would you watch it?

Like it or not, O.J. Simpson (or at least his captivating story) has been a hot commodity in Hollywood: from O.J.: Made in America to The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. But now that Simpson could be out of prison as early as October, Tinseltown is abuzz with the possibility of a reality television show with the Juice himself. Apparently, some producers are wanting to sign him when he gets out: others really don’t like the idea (no one was quoted in either way, though). If it did happen, chances are the show would be in a documentary or interview format.

It turns out any money O.J. Simpson makes would immediately go towards the $33 million wrongful death judgment.

Source: TMZ

