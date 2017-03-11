Intruder Arrested For Breaching White House Fence: President Trump Inside

March 11, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, President Trump, Secret Service, White House

According to TMZ, the Secret Service immediately arrested a man who climbed over the south entrance fence of the White House around midnight last night.  It sounds like he had no criminal history…and was not on the Secret Service’s radar.

President Trump was inside the building at the time: where he was notified.

The suspect was wearing a backpack: containing no hazardous materials.

This is the first time someone has tried to breach the grounds of the White House since Donald Trump took office.

Source: TMZ

