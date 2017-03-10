Watch Whataburger Fans Try To Say ‘Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich’ 5x Fast

Go ahead…just TRY to say it 5x fast!
Texas’ own Whataburger recently asked fans to submit videos of themselves saying, “buffalo ranch chicken strip sandwich” five times in-a-row.
Keaton Gray did it (you can see his video below: as well as a few others giving a shot, too): and will enjoy one Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich every day for a month…for free.
Big thanks to Sarah Blaskovich at GuideLive for sharing this!
