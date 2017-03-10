Watch Man Jump From Car To Rescue Elderly Woman From Oncoming Train

March 10, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: elderly woman, hero, Jon Mango, New Jersey, Saddle Brook, Train

A dashboard camera at a railroad intersection in Saddle Brook, New Jersey recently caught an amazing scene as a man jumped out of his car to rescue an elderly woman who was close to being hit by an oncoming train.

Jon Mango is being called a hero for thinking quickly and taking the elderly woman by the arm and pulling her from the tracks: only inches from the train.

If you need to wake up quickly, just watch the video above…WOW!

Source: UPI

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live