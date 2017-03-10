Watch Man Jump From Car To Rescue Elderly Woman From Oncoming Train

A dashboard camera at a railroad intersection in Saddle Brook, New Jersey recently caught an amazing scene as a man jumped out of his car to rescue an elderly woman who was close to being hit by an oncoming train.

Jon Mango is being called a hero for thinking quickly and taking the elderly woman by the arm and pulling her from the tracks: only inches from the train.

If you need to wake up quickly, just watch the video above…WOW!

Source: UPI

