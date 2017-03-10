The World’s Most Expensive Taco Costs $25,000, And No One Has Ordered It Yet

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the world’s most expensive taco.

Spawned from the mind of chef Juan Licerio Alcala, this $25,000 taco contains Kobe beef, shrimp, Almas Beluga caviar and black truffle Brie cheese, and is wrapped in a corn tortilla speckled with 24 carat gold. Chef Alcala explains why people should consider his taco, while there are plenty of less expensive options just right down the street. “People are excited and a little surprised about how you can eat a taco for $25,000 (497,000 pesos) when you can find one on the street for 10 pesos. Then I explain the delicacy, the technique and the harmony that they will lift from the plate, and that it’s worth it.”

After a week of offering the item, nobody has yet to order it, although Alacala assures there has been great interest. To consider ordering the taco, one has to put down a $12,500 deposit, and already must be staying in Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort’s luxurious presidential suite.

The best #Taco include langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar and more. Come to Grand Velas and enjoy it! https://t.co/6Sswtmopyw pic.twitter.com/K7SzU9KuEQ — Grand Velas Cabos (@LosCabosGV) March 2, 2017

Via Yahoo!