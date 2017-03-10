South African Man Crosses The Atlantic by Paddle Boarding

Chris Bertish has just crossed the Atlantic ocean the by stand up paddle boarding.

Bertish landed on Antigua this past Thursday, after 93 harsh days at sea. His journey started on December 6th in Agadir, Morocc. You night think Chris is crazy, but he did this with the best intentions. Chris raised money for 3 different charities the Signature of Hope Trust, which builds schools in poor areas of South Africa; the Lunchbox Fund, which feeds thousands of children; and Operation Smile, which pays for life-changing surgery for children born with cleft lips and palates. “You just have to believe in yourself” Bertish said when he got off his vessel, its a message that he used surrounding his trip, that nothing is impossible unless you believe it to be. The board Bertish used was a custom one that cost $100,000 to build, and included a watertight main cabin for sleeping and stored all his dehydrated food, solar panels, GPS, and radios.

This is one heck of a trip to make! Check out the pics below and check Out Chris’s Facebook