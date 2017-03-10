Saturn’s Moon Looks Like A Delicious Ravioli

If you aren’t hungry, Saturn’s moon will make your crave Italian.
NASA just released new images of Pan, Saturn’s tiny moon. These pictures were are raw and unprocessed direct from the Cassini spacecraft. On March 7th, the spacecraft was able to get pretty close to the moon, about 15,000 miles away to snag of couple of cool pics.
Space ravioli? No, it's Saturn's moon Pan. These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's tiny moon, Pan, were taken on March 7 by our Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of 24,572 kilometers (15,268 miles). These images are the closest images ever taken of Pan and will help to characterize its shape and geology. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute (@NASAJPL) #nasa #space #cassini #saturn #pan #moon #planets #spacecraft #nasabeyond #astronomy #geology #science
As you can see above, we have space ravioli!!! Looks delish!