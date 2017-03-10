Man Bleeds To Death While Trying To Breaking Into Fort Worth Homes

Fort Worth police had an interesting morning Friday March 10 when they received a call about a prowler that had broken into one owner’s home around 3 a.m. .

Apparently it all started at a home on Country Creek Lane, near McCart Avenue. Police were called by the homeowner and told there was a person who tried to break into their home. The suspect broke into that house, got into a fight with the owner, and was then forced outside.

The suspect then proceeded to break through another window in a second house and tried to enter. He was cut so severely by the glass that he never made it inside. Police arrived to find the man laying in the front yard, where he had literally bled to death.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed.