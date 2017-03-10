Louis Vuitton’s iPhone 7 Case Costs $5,500

Need a new iPhone 7 case? Have $5,500 lying around? If you answered yes to both of these questions, the Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk could be yours!

The famous fashion designer, Louis Vuitton, known for purses and luggage is venturing out into the cellphone case business.

The Eye-Trunk features four hard corners, a fancy latch, and is covered with golden crocodile leather. Sadly, it’s only available for the 7 and 7 Plus.

This Louis Vuitton iphone 7 case cost more than the iphone 7 itself#lagos #fabulousFriday #AmLiveNTV pic.twitter.com/c6Y1XobpxA — Ife (@NATURE_BOLA) March 10, 2017

However, if the $5,500 price tag is too much…don’t worry, they have cheaper ones that will run you around $1,180.