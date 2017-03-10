James Cameron Confirms Avatar 2 Delayed again!

What was suppose to come out next Christmas is getting pushed back again.

The original release was set for 2016 at one point then Cameron announced 4 sequels was pushed to 2018 and now that’s not even happening. Cameron made a statement to The Star about the upcoming sequels on Sunday about the delay. “Well, 2018 is not happening. We haven’t announced a firm release date. What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So we’re not making Avatar 2. We’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5. It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam. (Laughs) So I know where I’m going to be for the next eight years of my life. It’s not an unreasonable time frame if you think about it. It took us four-and-a-half years to make one movie and now we’re making four.”

With all this waiting, the next 4 films will probably be mind blowing. James Cameron is always pushing the boundaries of technology in film, he mentioned back in October about wanting to make the next 4 films using glasses-free 3D technology for his Avatar sequels. Only time will tell when these film get made and come out.