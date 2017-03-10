IKEA Announces the Solution to End All of Our Furniture Fights

March 10, 2017 12:56 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Frisco, furniture, Ikea, IKEA Fights, Wedge Dowel

Can we all agree that going to IKEA with your significant other is risky and maybe just a bad idea overall? You hear it all the time. The “IKEA test” in a relationship. It can make or break your relationship or just ruin your entire day if the trip goes wrong. Don’t even get us started on the furniture assembling that ensue when you get home. Luckily, IKEA has listened to our woe and have finally announced a solution that’ll bring real peace in the household.

Meet the “wedge dowel”. Created by three engineers at IKEA, it’s a prototype that was actually born ten years ago. It has been tested and improved over and over. This dowel will allow for quick assembly as furniture that snaps together in minutes without any tools whatsoever. Sounds like THE solution we’ve all been waiting for. Whether plastic or wooden, the furniture will come with milled grooves around it that will click into holes pre-drilled into the furniture. How easy does that sound?

While no exact date has been set, we can expect to start seeing lines of furniture with these new features in the near future!

