Fox is Shooting an Untitled Marvel Television Pilot Here in Dallas this Month

March 10, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, film production, FOX, Marvel, Television Pilot, XMen

Fox network is planning to shoot an untitled pilot based on a Marvel Comics property somewhere in Dallas on Monday, March 20, according to  website MyEntertainmentWorld.com.

Its rumored that this untitled project is an X-Men TV show. The project has not yet been given an official title according to Chris Alexander, the executive vice president for Fox’s corporate communications and publicity. Fox has released the synopsis of the show, “The untitled project focuses on two ordinary parents who discover that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.”

Sounds like an X-Men spin off to me. It has not been announced where in Dallas the production will take place but Chris Alexander has said if Fox issues a series order based on the pilot, they could return to Dallas to start shooting episodes as early as this summer. Lets hope this show is a success and that it shoots here in the big D.

