Former Police Chief David Brown To Serve As Grand Marshal For St. Patrick’s Parade

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown was named the official Grand Marshal for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Greenville Parade. He was declared Marshal yesterday with a bagpipe ceremony and a ride in a Rolls Royce.

Chief Brown says that it will be nice just to sit back and enjoy the festivities this year. He told FOX 4, “You know, I’ve been on the other end of the parade making sure the traffic is just right — the traffic management and the crowd control, that people don’t over celebrate too much and get arrested. And so to be on the fun side of the parade is something that is de-stressing, very relaxing, and I’m going to have a great time.”

Via Fox 4