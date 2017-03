Police in Sandusky, Ohio  are saying a couple staged a murder scene in a bathtub and then texted the photos to their friends. Yeah probably not the best idea for a prank.

CBS DFW is reporting that friends then called police “hysterical”. When officers arrived at the couple’s home they realized the whole thing was staged.

Nataleigh Schlette and Micah Risner have been charged with inducing panic, and they have probably lost a few friends.

The couple plead not guilty on Friday.