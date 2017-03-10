Alexa Refuses To Answer If She’s Connected To The CIA

March 10, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Alexa, Amazon, CIA, doesn't answer, Questions

Everybody panic! Your Amazon Alexa might be sending all your secrets to the CIA!

While we don’t know for sure that she’s actually sending all your conversations to the CIA, Alexa does seem to quickly “clam up” when you ask her if she’s working with the CIA.

With all the talk of your smart electronics having a direct line to the CIA, one woman decided to test the theory, specifically with her Amazon Alexa. She’s started off slow by asking Alexa…

“Would you ever lie to me?”

Of course Alexa admits she isn’t always right, but it’s never her intention to lie. She always tries to tell the truth. However, as soon as Alexa is asked…

“Are you connected to the CIA?”

And that’s when Alexa goes radio silent. She refuses to answer the question, not once, but twice!

Yep, time to shut her down! Seriously, run her over with your car. Light her on fire. Do you have a trash compactor? This ends here.

