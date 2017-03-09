U2 Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue of The Joshua Tree

In honor of U2’s landmark album, The Joshua Tree, which released on this day 30 years ago, the band announced a set of deluxe reissues. Along with a highly anticipated tour on the way, the band decided to revisit the LP with a special release out June 2nd via Interscope. The reissue will come in several formats with the most luxurious being a four-CD and seven-LP super deluxe box set.

The North American leg of their commemorative tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver and includes a headlining gig at Bonnaroo.

Bono said in a statement about their upcoming tour and The Joshua Tree album, “Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night.”

Produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, The Joshua Tree, is a monumental album that houses iconic songs, “With Or Without You,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

You can view the complete track listings and pre-order any of the sets here.