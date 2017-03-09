Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s Son Julian, 6, Begged to Call Cops When Visit With Dad Came, Nanny Says

After a 911 call over the custody dispute between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke, it was revealed that tensions were at an obvious high and their 6 year-old son, Julian, did not want to go home with his father. You can hear in the audio from the call, obtained by TMZ, a woman appearing to be Julian’s nanny requests police to show up at a Malibu park where Thicke and a court monitor were waiting to pick up his son for a visit.

She proceeds to tell authorities, “We need you guys to just intervene because we have a court order document that the child doesn’t want to go with his father, he doesn’t have to go, and now it’s enforced. We need you to come and enforce the order. We have a restraining order, the person is within distance of the restraining order, he’s in violation of it currently. This child is literally begging me and everyone else to call 911. That’s how much he does not want to go.”

While sources have come to the defense for both Patton and Thicke the two are still working on a custody arrangement they both agree on.