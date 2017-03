British dance music buffs Gerard Jenkins-Omar and Stephen Robson have entered the Guinness World Records for creating the world’s tiniest mobile dance club.

Named Club 28, Jenkins-Omar and Robson set up the club — 6 ft. 7 in. high, 3 ft. wide and 5 ft. deep — at last fall’s Rotherham Carnival in South Yorkshire, England, and made it with just enough space for around six dancers and one DJ.