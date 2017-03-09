Lawyer’s Pants Catch On Fire In The Middle Of Court. He Was Defending His Client For Arson.

March 9, 2017 9:48 AM By JT
Stephen Gutierrez, a defense attorney from Miami quickly rushed out of the courtroom leaving spectators and jurors stunned.

Gutierrez was about to begin his closing arguments when people noticed him fiddling around in his pocket.  Upon his return, this time with a singed pocket, he reassured those gathered this was not some weird stunt or demonstration, but a faulty battery on an e-cigarette.

The best part, Gutierrez’ client, 48-year-old Claudy Charles, was accused of setting his own car on fire.  Jurors ended up finding Charles guilty of arson, even after Gutierrez argued that his car spontaneously combusted, and was not intentionally set on fire.

Miami-Dade police and prosecutors are now investigating the incident, and in the coming days, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman could decide to hold Gutierrez in contempt of court.

Via Miami Herald

