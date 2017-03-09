James Taylor Announces He Will Be First Musical Act To Perform At The Ford Center At The Star

Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Bonnie Raitt and her band are coming to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on July 31st.

Tickets go on sale Friday March 10th at 10:00 a.m. right HERE.

Taylor announced the show in the video above.

His shows are at some of the nation’s biggest ballparks have been a home run for fans and critics alike. This summer will mark Taylor’s third consecutive year at Boston’s Fenway Park and second performance at Wrigley Field in Chicago where he made his first appearance last summer to a sold-out crowd.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards for classics ranging from Sweet Baby James in 1970 to October Road in 2002. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, his first new studio album in thirteen years, which earned him his first ever #1 album. He has won multiple Grammy awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2012, Taylor was awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in a White House ceremony. In November 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In December 2016 Taylor received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts.