‘Get Out’ Has Inspired the Newest Internet Challenge

March 9, 2017 2:03 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Funny, Get Out, Get Out Challenge, Get Out Movie, Instagram, internet challenge, Stephen Curry, Twitter

Grab your shoes for this new internet challenge. Inspired by Jordan Peele’s psychological thriller, Get Out, the #GetOutChallenge has hit social media by storm and it’s pretty hilarious. The challenge started with an eerie scene involving Chris and the creepy groundskeeper, Walter. Chris  decides to confront Walter and quickly realizes there’s something off about him. When Chris goes outside for some air that night, Walter appears from the forest, running toward him at a full sprint. As he gets closer he makes a razor sharp 90 degree turn, just a few feet in front of Chris, avoiding a collision, and continuing to run. The internet responded with their reenactments of the scene and from the successful sharp turns to the fails, you can’t help but watch and laugh as everyone attempts this challenge.

Even the Golden State Warrior’s Steph Curry gave this challenge a try.

Trying to escape the sunken place #getout

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Here are some of our favorite attempts:

 

More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live