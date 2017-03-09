‘Get Out’ Has Inspired the Newest Internet Challenge

Grab your shoes for this new internet challenge. Inspired by Jordan Peele’s psychological thriller, Get Out, the #GetOutChallenge has hit social media by storm and it’s pretty hilarious. The challenge started with an eerie scene involving Chris and the creepy groundskeeper, Walter. Chris decides to confront Walter and quickly realizes there’s something off about him. When Chris goes outside for some air that night, Walter appears from the forest, running toward him at a full sprint. As he gets closer he makes a razor sharp 90 degree turn, just a few feet in front of Chris, avoiding a collision, and continuing to run. The internet responded with their reenactments of the scene and from the successful sharp turns to the fails, you can’t help but watch and laugh as everyone attempts this challenge.

Even the Golden State Warrior’s Steph Curry gave this challenge a try.

Trying to escape the sunken place #getout A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

Here are some of our favorite attempts: